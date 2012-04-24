MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's largest crude
producer, Rosneft, is in talks with Italy's Eni
to jointly develop the Black Sea Val Shatskogo deposit,
the Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday.
The paper cited a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Sechin to President-elect Vladimir Putin that outlined the talks
as Russia moves to new regions to offset declining production at
depleted fields.
The Kommersant cited other government sources as saying
talks are also underway with Chinese companies and Norway's
Statoil over joint work at the offshore fields.
Russia wants to preserve oil production levels because the
revenue it derives from crude is a key source of government
revenues. The country wants to maintain at least 10 million
barrels per day production over the next 10 years and offshore
development is crucial to that goal.
Putin, who returns to the Kremlin on May 7 after winning a
March 4 election, has pledged various tax relief measures for
offshore development.
The prospect of a new tax regime was a key factor behind a
deal between Rosneft and ExxonMobil, which last week
unveiled details of their cooperation in the Russian Arctic and
in North America.
Russia's offshore oil and gas reserves are estimated at 100
billion tonnes of oil equivalents.