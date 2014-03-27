BRIEF-Black Peony Group to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
MOSCOW, March 27 E.ON Russia, the Russian subsidiary of German utility E.On, said net income for 2013 fell 21 percent to 14.4 billion roubles ($405.6 million) as it wrote down the value of some of its assets.
Revenue grew 5 percent to 78.8 billion roubles, the company said.
($1 = 35.5012 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment