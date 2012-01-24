MOSCOW Jan 24 E.ON has bought a stake of 3.26 percent in its Russian electricity arm E.ON Russia from state power holding company Inter RAO , as a dividend payout looms from the unit, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

According to the current market price, the stake is worth at least $164 million.

Analysts say E.ON is increasing its stake in the Russian venture in expectation of a renewed dividend payout. E.ON Russia has not been paying dividends since the first quarter of 2007.

E.ON's Russian head Sergei Tazin has not ruled out the possibility that the company may start returning profits to investors by paying dividends on its 2011 results.

Inter RAO said in a statement it made a profit selling the stake but gave no further details. Prior to the deal, E.ON controlled 78.3 percent in E.ON Russia

E.ON Russia declined to comment. Its shares rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday, outpacing a 0.1 percent increase in the broader Moscow stock market. (Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)