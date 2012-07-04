MOSCOW, July 4 Sergei Tazin has stepped down as the chairman E.ON Russia, controlled by Germany's utility E.ON, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

She said the new chairman should be elected at a meeting scheduled for Friday.

E.ON bought into the Russian enterprise, formerly known as OGK-4, in 2007. It was not immediately clear why Tazin left his post at the company, which has not paid dividends as it used the bulk of its profits for capital expenditures.

The spokeswoman said he stepped down "on his own will". (Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Miral Fahmy)