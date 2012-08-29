MOSCOW Aug 29 E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON , said on Wednesday its first half net profit rose 22.3 percent to 8.67 billion roubles ($271 million), helped by cost optimisation.

The company said its revenues were up 12.4 percent to 35.21 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 13.69 billion roubles, up 34.1 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)