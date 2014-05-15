MOSCOW May 15 E.ON Russia, the Russian subsidiary of German utility E.ON, said net income for the first quarter of 2014 fell 31 percent, year-on-year, to 3.7 billion roubles ($107 million).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation declined 22 percent to 6.3 billion roubles and revenues edged down 1 percent to 20.6 billion, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 34.7112 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)