ST PETERSBURG, Russia, April 15 Sales at London-listed Russian housebuilder Etalon rose 6 percent in rouble terms in the first quarter on the back of higher prices compared with a year ago, it said on Monday.

Sales of new contracts rose to 5.9 billion roubles ($190.11 million) from 5.6 billion roubles, despite a 5 percent fall in terms of square metres, the company said in a statement.

"We are seeing a change in the unit mix, with the average apartment size decreasing from 64 square metres to 52 square metres in Q1 2013, which has naturally increased the average price per square metre," the company's President Vyacheslav Zarenkov said.

Etalon, which builds high rise residential complexes mainly in St Petersburg and Moscow, said average prices rose 13 percent, year-on-year, to stand at 81,000 roubles per square metre.

Zarenkov also said the proportion of the company's sales coming from the pricier Moscow region has risen to 22 percent from 14 percent a year ago.

Rival developer LSR Group said earlier on Monday the value of new contracts signed in the first quarter was flat year-on-year at 10 billion roubles.