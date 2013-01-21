BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian real estate developer Etalon Group said on Monday its 2012 new contract sales were up by 30 percent to 24 billion roubles ($792.54 million), year-on-year.
The company, which builds houses mainly in Moscow and St. Petersburg, said that in terms of square-meters, sales grew by 17 percent to 316,000 square meters in 2012.
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).