* Pekhtin denies wrongdoing over Florida apartments
* Resignation could help defuse criticism of Putin
* $50 bln left Russia illegally in 2012 - c.bank chief
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Feb 20 An ally of Vladimir Putin
resigned from the Russian parliament on Wednesday to fight
accusations that he failed to declare ownership of property in
the United States and to protect the reputation of the
president's party.
Vladimir Pekhtin, who had already stepped down as head of
parliament's ethics committee, denied owning real estate abroad
despite documents posted by bloggers on the Internet showing his
name on the deeds of property in Florida worth $2 million.
The allegations are an embarrassment for Putin and his
United Russia party, which Pekhtin represented in the State Duma
lower house, and a rare victory for protest leaders in an online
campaign to publicise alleged cases of official corruption.
The resignation appears designed to deflect any criticism of
Putin and the party.
"I will not dwell on my personal feelings but I want to say
one thing: I am clean before the law, have never violated and
never will violate either the spirit or the letter of the law,"
Pekhtin, 52, said in a speech to the State Duma.
He said the apartments in Florida were owned by his
35-year-old son Alexey and that he needed time to defend himself
against allegations which might be used against United Russia,
the government, his family and parliament.
"If it was only about me, then rest assured that I know how
to take a blow," he said.
"During all this time, people will be trashing my name,
people will be trashing the United Russia party, of which I was
one of the founders, people will be trashing my family. I just
don't want that."
Pekhtin stepped down as head of the State Duma's ethics
committee last week for the duration of an investigation. A day
earlier, Putin had submitted a bill to parliament that is
intended to prevent officials stashing illicit wealth abroad.
It was not clear whether Putin had played any role in
Pekhtin's resignation but the Kremlin quickly welcomed the
decision.
"What Pekhtin has done is honest and honourable. It's not a
question of accusations, it's not a question of breaking the
law, it's a question of an honourable deed," said Putin's
spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
PUTIN CRITIC CELEBRATES
The documents posted by anti-corruption bloggers online show
Pekhtin's name on the deeds of three properties in Florida, one
of which was bought for about $1.3 million. Documents seen by
Reuters also carry the name of his son Alexey.
The law does not prevent officials from owning property
overseas, but Pekhtin's critics say he neglected to include the
real estate in declarations he made for the State Duma on his
property and income.
The accusations against Pekhtin first came from Alexei
Navalny, one of the leaders of the biggest protests since Putin
first rose to power in 2000.
"That's it. We'll no longer be seeing this glorious
representative of the Party of Swindlers and Thieves on the
State Duma's website," Navalny wrote on his blog. "Now he can
move for good to Miami and live there peacefully."
Putin, who returned to the Kremlin last May after four years
as premier, has said tackling corruption is a priority.
But opinion polls show Russians are sceptical he will
succeed, and the scandal around Pekhtin could further undermine
confidence in his ability or desire to crack down on corruption.
The head of Russia's central bank said in an interview that
nearly $50 billion was transferred out of Russia illegally in
2012, a sum equivalent to about 2.5 percent of gross domestic
product.
Putin called in December for "a whole system of measures to
'de-offshore' our economy", an initiative intended to take the
wind out of the sails of protesters who regularly describe
Russia's ruling party as "swindlers and thieves".
But the bill he submitted last week is weaker than one
proposed by the State Duma which would not allow apparatchiks to
own property abroad or to open foreign bank accounts.
