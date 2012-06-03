Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his address at a parenting awards ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST PETERSBURG, Russia The European Union will try to shift Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance on Syria and explore his commitment to closer ties at a summit the wary neighbours say is unlikely to produce big breakthroughs.

Putin is hosting EU leaders for dinner on Sunday and talks on Monday at a lavish estate on the outskirts of his hometown of St. Petersburg, the first Russia-EU summit since his return to the presidency on May 7.

European diplomats called the meeting a chance to get reacquainted with Putin, who is formally back at the forefront of foreign policy.

But the crisis in Syria, where Moscow has blunted Western efforts to condemn President Bashar al-Assad, may sour the mood and overshadow talks on trade and other issues.

Both Russia and Europe still have hope in Kofi Annan's U.N.-backed plan to end 15 months of bloodshed Western nations blame on Assad. But EU nations wish Russia would press the Syrian leader to withdraw weaponry from cities and halt attacks as demanded by the plan, and want Assad out of power.

"We need to make sure that Russia is using fully its leverage in convincing the regime to implement (the plan)," an EU official said. "The Russian side has certainly not been very helpful in finding solutions in terms of a political way out."

Russia insists it is not protecting Assad, who has given Moscow its firmest Middle East foothold, and says the Syrian leader's exit cannot be a precondition for political dialogue.

Putin ceded no ground in remarks during visits to Berlin and Paris on Friday, placing an accent on rebel violence, criticising sanctions and saying political decisions cannot be forced on Syria from outside.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asked whether he expected a rapprochement on both sides' stance on Syria, told reporters: "I don't think so."

TIED BY TRADE

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will try to gauge Putin's attitude toward the EU as he enters a six-year term.

"This is about checking whether we have the same vision - where we want to go with our strategic partnership," the EU official said of the talks, held at the Constantine Palace, a renovated Imperial-era estate on the Baltic Sea.

Russia and the EU, its biggest trade partner, are deeply intertwined, with Europe relying heavily on Russian energy exports and Russia buying EU products from German cars to Greek olive oil and IKEA furniture for a growing middle class.

But they wrangle over issues ranging from energy supplies, trade and market access to human rights, hampering efforts to clinch four years of talks on a new pact to govern their ties.

"Twenty years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, there is no common strategy," German political scientist Alexander Rahr said.

On Thursday, Russia's EU envoy Vladimir Chizhov reiterated criticism of EU regulations aimed at liberalising its gas market by barring suppliers including Russian giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) from controlling transit pipelines.

Chizhov also said Russia wants faster progress toward visa-free travel - a goal Putin, who wants to shed an embarrassing image as unwelcome neighbour, has long pursued.

The criticism over market access cuts both ways.

Russia is to join the World Trade Organisation this year, binding it to global rules, but the EU wants the Kremlin to lower barriers for Western companies and investment by curbing corruption and improving the rule of law.

Some EU officials are concerned Putin's return will mean more state interference in the economy and slower reforms.

Putin, returning weakened to the presidency after the biggest opposition protests of his 12-year rule, has warned against Western meddling.

He has emphasised integration among ex-Soviet republics will be a priority, and made Belarus the first foreign trip of his new term, backing an authoritarian leader under EU sanctions.

(Additional reporting by Sebastian Moffett in Brussels and Gleb Bryanski in Moscow; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)