BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 24 The European Union's top diplomat said on Monday that the bloc wanted better ties with Russia but could not pretend Moscow did not annex Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and that EU sanctions would stay in place.
Federica Mogherini, on her first official visit to Moscow in her current role as the EU's foreign policy chief, said there was no point in pretending that there were not still real problems in relations between Russia and the EU.
Mogherini was speaking at a new conference in Moscow after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin/Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing