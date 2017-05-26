BRATISLAVA May 26 A top European Commission
official said on Friday European Union members would be asked
within days to give the bloc's executive a mandate to negotiate
with Russia over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has
bitterly divided the bloc.
The planned 9.5 billion euro ($10.6 billion) pipeline
project has led to a split between Eastern European and Baltic
Sea states who fear it will increase their dependence on Russian
gas and undermine Ukraine's role from Germany and other
beneficiaries in northern Europe who back the plan.
In a letter addressed to Denmark and Sweden on March 28, the
Commission said it was inviting all EU states to voice their
concerns and would seek approval from EU energy ministers to
negotiate an agreement with Moscow.
Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic
said he hoped to get backing from all member states and Russia's
cooperation to negotiate plans for the pipeline, which will pump
more gas along an existing route to Europe via the Baltic Sea to
Germany.
"We are finalising the draft mandate, we need a few days
(...) and will present it to member states as the best tool for
this politically sensitive project, which has polarised
attitudes among member states, and represents a legal challenge
because of colliding European and Russian law," Sefcovic told
Reuters on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum.
"I believe we will get backing from all member states
because most objections they have raised in negotiations have
been taken into account."
Russian state gas exporter Gazprom, which supplies
around a third of the EU's gas, with much coming via Ukraine, is
keen for Nord Stream 2 to be built by 2019, when it must
renegotiate gas transit fees with Kiev.
But the Commission and German regulators are at odds over
whether EU law should apply to the pipeline.
"I believe Germany will support this mandate as it said it
wanted the transit via Ukraine to be maintained and possible
negative impacts of the project to be neutralised," Sefcovic
said.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
