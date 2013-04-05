MOSCOW, April 5 President Vladimir Putin said on
Friday that the policy actions of major European economies give
Russia confidence in its decision to keep a large chunk of its
gold and foreign exchange reserves in the euro.
In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, Putin
said Moscow and the European Union have disagreements, but added
that the leading euro zone countries were moving fundamentally
in the right direction in handling the current crisis.
"That gives us confidence that we have made the right move
to keep such a considerable amount of our gold and foreign
exchange reserves ... in the European currency," said Putin, who
will visit Germany and the Netherlands on Sunday and Monday.
According to most recent available data from the central
bank from January of last year, Russia kept 42.1 percent in euro
, second to the 45.5 percent share stashed in dollar
. The rest of the chest was kept in pound sterling,
yen and Canadian dollar.
In the summer, Russia added a small allocation of the
Australian dollar to its reserves. Data for January 2013
on the composition of the reserves is expected by the end of the
first half.
"I would like to say it outright: yes, we trust the euro,"
Putin said.
His comments follow Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's remarks
from two weeks ago that Russia may need to review the share of
euros it holds over the euro zone's bungled handing of a bailout
in Cyprus.