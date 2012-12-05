MOSCOW Dec 5 Russia said on Wednesday respect
for human rights was declining in the European Union, as part of
a campaign to turn the tables on the West's criticism of
Moscow's rights record.
"We are seeing a certain deterioration in regard to
safeguarding human rights in the EU member states," Konstantin
Dolgov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative
for human rights, told a news conference.
"Undoubtedly during a financial and economic crisis, solving
these problems will not become any easier," he said,
shortly before leaving for Brussels to meet his EU counterpart
Stavros Lambrinidis.
European leaders have expressed concern over the jailing of
members of punk band Pussy Riot, prosecutions of opposition
figures and laws restricting protests and foreign-funded
organisations since President Vladimir Putin started a third
term in May.
Putin, who is expected to meet EU leaders later this month
for a twice-yearly summit, has said the West has no right to
lecture Russia on human rights or use its concerns as an
instrument of political pressure.
After years of Western criticism, the Russian Foreign
Ministry issued a report on human rights in other countries for
the first time last year, focusing on allegations of abuse by
U.S. authorities.
Dolgov was presenting the ministry's first report dealing
solely with human rights in the EU, where Russia has complained
of mistreatment of Russian-born children adopted in the EU and
accused some bloc members of mistreatment of Russian-speaking
minorities.
The report also cited allegations of abusive teatment of
people in custody, poor prison conditions and bias against
ethnic minorties and labour migrants.
Dolgov said the EU should take more action to combat "all
this ugliness that is unfortunately taking place and continuing
in the European Union members in terms of not observing human
rights, not observing democratic standards and in terms of not
following the rule of law".