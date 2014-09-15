GENEVA, Sept 15 The European Union wants the
World Trade Organization to rule on its dispute with Moscow over
tariffs on vans exported from the EU to Russia, the WTO said on
Monday.
The EU originally took the dispute to the WTO in May,
seeking to force Moscow to scrap the duties on vans from Germany
and Italy.
Russia said the vehicles are being dumped - illegally sold
at unfairly low prices - and imposed duties of 29.6 percent on
German vans and 23 percent on Italian imports last year. The EU
said Russia is illegally protecting its own producers.
Under WTO rules, a new dispute is followed by a 60-day
period where the parties to the dispute can try to settle things
by talking. The EU told the WTO those direct "consultations",
held on June 18, had not resolved the dispute, so it was asking
the WTO to set up a panel of adjudicators to rule on the case.
Taking a dispute to the WTO is considered a last resort - a
failure to resolve a disagreement through diplomatic means.
The request from the EU marks another facet of the trade
tensions between Brussels and Moscow that have festered since
conflict broke out in Ukraine. Both sides have imposed new
sanctions in the past two months.
So far, no new disputes have been opened at the WTO to
challenge the restrictions on trade and other economic activity.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Larry King)