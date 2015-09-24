(Adds background)
MOSCOW, Sept 24 U.S. company Schlumberger said
on Thursday it does not intend to extend the pending agreement
to acquire a minority equity interest in Eurasia Drilling once
the current extension expires on Sept. 30.
"The Company will instead focus on other mergers and
acquisitions opportunities," it said in a statement.
Schlumberger aimed to buy a 45.65-percent stake in Eurasia
for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to
become the sole owner of Russia's most active oilfield services
company.
Initially, the deal was broadly endorsed by Russia's
anti-monopoly body but it has been postponed several times.
Earlier in September, RIA news agency quoted the head of
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog as saying that the Russian
government could set further conditions before approving
Schlumberger's bid.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)