BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia will work with foreign banks on future debt issues after it "successfully" placed $1.25 billion worth of Eurobond top-up, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told a conference on Friday.
Foreign investors put $1.25 billion into the Russian sovereign Eurobond top-up on Thursday in a deal more than six times oversubscribed, showing Moscow can readily tap global markets in spite of Western sanctions.
Storchak said Russia was seen as low risk for investors despite tough geopolitical situation. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: