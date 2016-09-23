MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia will work with foreign banks on future debt issues after it "successfully" placed $1.25 billion worth of Eurobond top-up, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told a conference on Friday.

Foreign investors put $1.25 billion into the Russian sovereign Eurobond top-up on Thursday in a deal more than six times oversubscribed, showing Moscow can readily tap global markets in spite of Western sanctions.

Storchak said Russia was seen as low risk for investors despite tough geopolitical situation. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)