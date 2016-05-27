MOSCOW May 27 Banks, funds and asset management
firms were key buyers of Russia's Eurobond issue this week, the
finance ministry said on Friday.
Russia managed to raise $1.75 billion at a yield of 4.75
percent this week in its first Eurobond issue since 2013. The
ministry said universal banks accounted for 30 percent of the
issue, with funds and asset management firms taking 34 percent.
Banks focused on private banking took 25 percent, with insurance
companies and other investors buying the rest.
It said around 75 percent of the issue was bought by foreign
investors from the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Asia and
the United States, with a quarter taken by Russian banks, asset
management firms and brokerage companies.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had said
foreign investors bought $1.2 billion of the $1.75 billion.
Technically, western sanctions do not prevent foreigners
from buying into the bond because the Russian finance ministry
is not a target of the punitive measures imposed by the United
States and European Union over Moscow's role in the Ukraine
crisis.
Washington had discouraged investors from buying the bond,
but the finance ministry has said it will not use the proceeds
to help companies hit by the sanctions.
The ministry added that it will continue "active
communication" with Euroclear and Clearstream to allow the new
issue to be traded via the two settlement organisations.
The ministry did not name the investors, but TASS news
agency this week reported Alfa Bank, one of the largest
privately owned Russian banks, was among the buyers of the
10-year Eurobonds. Russian state banks were not allowed to buy
them.
