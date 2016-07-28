(Adds detail, quote)

MOSCOW, July 28 Euroclear, one of the one of the world's largest settlement banks, has started servicing Russia's Eurobond maturing in 2026, a senior Russian Finance Ministry official said on Thursday, potentially clearing the path for a further placement.

Russia issued the $1.75 billion 10-year Eurobond in May without the participation of any international settlement banks. Their absence was widely seen as the result of Western financial sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis.

Euroclear has begun servicing as of Thursday, said Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the finance ministry's debt department.

Russia's budget envisaged up to $3 billion in borrowing in foreign currencies this year and Vyshkovsky had said earlier that the ministry would like to fulfill the plan.

Finance ministry officials have also said, however, that Russia could instead rely on domestic borrowing to fill the gap.

There is no decision as yet, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

