BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
MOSCOW, March 17 European banks are looking with interest at Russia's debt instruments, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.