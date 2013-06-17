MOSCOW, June 17 Russia may sell $7 billion worth of Eurobonds in mid-July after a week-long marketing trip, state news agency Prime reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the plans.

The finance ministry said last week it was ready to meet with organisers to discuss terms of the planned debt sale.

The ministry, which initially hoped to place the bonds this month, has said repeatedly the sale would depend on market conditions.

Prime reported that the placement would be made in four tranches, ranging in maturity from three to 30 years.

The lead arrangers - Deutsche Bank, Barclays, RBS, VTB Capital, Gazprombank and Renaissance Capital - have proposed selling the three-year tranche, worth around $0.5-$1.5 billion, at LIBOR plus 120 basis points, the agency said.

The 30-year bond, worth $1-$1.5 billion, could sell for 219 basis points above mid-market swaps.

The agency said Russia will start roadshows for the Eurobond on July 8 in New York and London. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine, John Stonestreet)