(Recasts with finance minister's comments)
MOSCOW, June 17 Russia has yet to decide on the
dates and terms of a long-awaited $7 billion Eurobond placement,
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday, denying an
earlier report that the country may sell the debt as early as
mid-July.
State news agency Prime, citing a source familiar with the
placement, reported earlier that Russia may sell its Eurobond in
four tranches on July 15 after a week-long marketing trip.
"I don't know where this information came from," Siluanov
told journalists. "The Finance Ministry has not considered or
decided on when to enter the market, the maturity (of the debt)
or the number of tranches."
Siluanov said the issue was still under discussion. Last
week, the ministry said it was ready to meet organisers to
discuss terms of the planned debt sale.
The ministry, which had initially hoped to place the bonds
this month, has repeatedly said the sale would depend on market
conditions.
Prime reported that the placement would be made in four
tranches, ranging in maturity from three to 30 years.
The lead arrangers - Deutsche Bank, Barclays, RBS, VTB
Capital, Gazprombank and Renaissance Capital - have proposed
selling the three-year tranche, worth around $0.5-$1.5 billion,
at LIBOR plus 120 basis points, the agency said.
The 30-year bond, worth $1 billion to $1.5 billion, could
sell for 219 basis points above mid-market swaps.
The agency said Russia would start roadshows for the
Eurobond on July 8 in New York and London.
