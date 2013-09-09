MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia's Finance Ministry has
opened the order books on an offering of dollar- and
euro-denominated Eurobonds, one of the organizers told Reuters
on Monday.
The Finance Ministry plans to issue a three-tranche
dollar-denominated Eurobond and a two-tranche euro-denominated
Eurobond, the source said. No size was specified but the
government has said it wants to raise a total of $7 billion on
international markets this year.
The 5-year dollar Eurobond is guided towards U.S. Treasuries
plus 212.5 basis points, and the 7-year and 30-year tranches
both towards Treasuries plus 237.5 basis points.
Guidance on the 7-year euro tranche is around mid-swaps plus
185 basis points and the 12-year euro paper towards mid-swaps
plus 195 basis points.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, The Royal Bank of
Scotland, Renaissance Capital and VTB Capital have been mandated
as joint lead managers, the source said.
(Reporting and writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas
Busvine)