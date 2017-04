MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia's sovereign Eurobond issue has already attracted $11 billion in demand, but the Finance Ministry will raise a maximum of $7 billion, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

The Finance Ministry plans to issue a three-tranche dollar-denominated Eurobond and a two-tranche euro-denominated Eurobond, one of the issue organisers and another source close to the placement told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova)