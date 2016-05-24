* Eurobond issue is first since sanctions
MOSCOW, May 24 Russia was on track on Tuesday to
place its first Eurobond since sanctions were imposed on it over
the conflict in Ukraine, but market sources said it had so far
failed to entice big Western investors to start buying Russian
debt again.
The issue, the first in three years, was heavily subscribed
by local investors who have been looking to offload surplus
dollars. The funds raised will help the government, battered by
a slowdown and sanctions, to fill gaps in the budget.
But the Eurobond was also designed to show that, despite
sanctions and the standoff with the West over Ukraine, Russia
could still tap into Western debt markets. On that count its
success was unclear.
The book was still open with investors continuing to sign
on, according to a financial source. Demand in the middle of the
day on Tuesday stood at $6.3 billion, according to IFR, a
Thomson Reuters news and financial service.
But several market sources told Reuters that there were few
international players. They were dissuaded by warnings from
Brussels and Washington that they risked running foul of
sanctions.
"I don't think it really shows very much in terms of
Russia's ability to get around sanctions," said Timothy Ash,
head of emerging markets strategy at Nomura.
"Rather the opposite, it shows still how logjammed Russia is
and that it is still really dependent on local financing
sources," he said.
Russia last issued a Eurobond in 2013, a hiatus due in large
part to the sanctions. They do not explicitly forbid anyone from
handling Russian sovereign debt, but they create uncertainties
and added risks for investors.
Analysts at Sberbank Investment Research said it was
unlikely the share of foreign investors among buyers of the
Eurobond would exceed 10-15 percent. Other market insiders see
it in single digits.
"At the moment we are abstaining because of the lack of
clarity around the liquidity, and compliance is making us
careful," said Rob Drijkoningen, global co-head of emerging
markets debt at Neuberger Berman.
BUDGET FUNDING
The dollar-denominated bond was eliciting strong demand
because large local banks have a surfeit of foreign exchange
liquidity amassed when the rouble went through a long weakening
phase in 2014 and 2015.
There is limited demand for loans in foreign currencies
because of risks the rouble will weaken further and tighter
central bank restrictions. Local banks are therefore more
interested in buying into the higher-yielding Eurobond than
keeping cash on deposits.
The funds raised will help the finance ministry finance a
budget deficit targeted at 3 percent of gross domestic product
this year.
The deficit has been widening because of lower revenues
caused by the slump in prices for oil, Russia's main export, and
higher spending to support the struggling economy.
"From the budget perspective, the placement is a positive
factor because it allows the finance ministry to diversify
funding sources," Alexander Kudrin, an analyst at Sberbank
Investment Research, wrote in a note.
POLITICAL FACTORS
Russia's finance ministry had invited Western banks to
organise the Eurobond issue, but none signed up.
Banking sector sources said there were thinly-veiled
warnings behind the scenes from the U.S. government and Brussels
that banks risked negative consequences if they took part in the
issue.
Washington re-iterated its public message to companies
contemplating doing business with Russia after the Eurobond
issue was announced on Monday.
"We continue to be clear in our engagements with U.S.
companies that we believe there are risks - both economic and
reputational - associated with a return to business as usual
with Russia," said Mark Toner, a State Department spokesman.
Other, technical factors made it difficult for big foreign
investors to buy the debt.
The world's largest clearing banks, Euroclear and
Clearstream, who act as intermediaries easing investment risks,
are not involved and, according to the bond's prospectus, there
is "no assurance" they ever will.
The bond has been managed solo by VTB Capital, the
investment banking unit of the state VTB Group which is itself
under sanctions. The paying agent, in most cases a third party
that takes payments from the issuer and distributes it to the
bond holders, is the Russian finance ministry itself.
The bond's prospectus said the proceeds will not go to
companies subject to sanctions. But that failed to convince some
investors.
"Do you believe them? Money at the end of the day is
fungible," said a London-based lawyer.
"If they raise money through a bond that in theory will free
up other money which they can spend on things that are the
target of sanctions."
