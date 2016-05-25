* Issue launched at high yield and limited volume
* No sign of buying by major foreign institutions
* Secondary market trading unusually thin
* Russia accuses West of leaning on banks to abstain
By Darya Korsunskaya and Sujata Rao
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 25 Russia on Wednesday hailed
its Eurobond issue as a triumph over Western obstruction, but
there was no sign that big foreign investors had bought the bond
and, unusually for a large issue, there was scant trading in the
paper once it was placed.
Russia had sold $1.75 billion in 10-year Eurobonds on
Tuesday, smaller than its previous placements, after Western
officials warned international banks and investors against
taking part. The yield of 4.75 percent was some 50-70 basis
points above equivalent secondary market yields.
Russia nevertheless put a positive spin on the issue, the
first since Western sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2014 in
retaliation for its actions in Ukraine. The bond accounts for
just over half of Russia's $3 billion foreign borrowing target
for the year.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that
foreign investors had been given priority and had bought $1.2
billion of the bonds, with the remainder acquired by Russian
non-state banks. State-owned banks were excluded.
Andrey Solovyov, global head of debt capital markets at
placement organiser VTB Capital, told Reuters the foreign buyers
were "high-quality investors, who very often buy Russian
sovereigns".
He said they consisted mainly of investment funds and
private banks. British investors had bought a third of the
issue, he said, with the next largest geographical shares from
continental Europe and Asia.
However, market participants said there had been hardly any
trading on the secondary market, where it is more usual for up
to 25 percent of a large issue to change hands on the first day.
If demand has been strong, buyers who missed out try to get
hold of the paper immediately after the placement, and some who
did buy sell it on for a quick profit.
"Secondary trading has been minimal ... I have yet to
trade," said a trader at a Western bank.
SCEPTICISM
Some analysts and investors were sceptical that genuine
foreign participation was as large as the Russian figures
indicated, as some of the foreign investors may in fact have
been Russians investing from abroad.
"I doubt there were significant - beyond a few hundred
million dollars - pure Western investors," said Timothy Ash,
head of emerging market strategy at Nomura.
"Even Asian participation seems to have been muted, again
perhaps reflecting the complicated technicalities and compliance
issues related to this deal."
Solovyov acknowledged that investors had needed time to get
used to the technicalities of the issue, which unusually was not
being handled by either Clearstream or Euroclear, the two
largest international settlement banks, adding:
"There were some geopolitical issues as well, so probably it
would not have been a good idea to offer all $3 billion at this
yield."
Solovyov said the issue might be topped up later, on better
terms for the issuer, but Siluanov said there were no plans for
a top-up.
Many potential investors contacted by Reuters said they had
been deterred by liquidity concerns, given doubts about whether
brokers, clearing houses and custodians would handle the bonds.
"All these restrictions would impact the liquidity around
the bonds and, in our view, this particular risk, that of
liquidity, outweighed the attractive valuations," said Marcelo
Assalin, head of emerging debt at NN Investment partners.
He said these issues outweighed direct concerns about
sanctions or the bonds' legality. Liquidity was also a factor
taken into account for index inclusion, fund managers said.
Kieran Curtis, investment director for emerging market fixed
income at Standard Life Investments, said he did not know of any
foreign investors who had bought the bonds.
"It might just be that (the foreign buyers) are a quiet
bunch, but also there's a lot of Russian money outside Russia,"
he said. "So if you wanted to say you had sold this overseas,
could you class that as overseas investment?"
"It's difficult to say this was a resounding success -
Russia has borrowed less than it hoped for."
However, some like Pavel Mamai, portfolio manager at UK
hedge fund Promeritum Investment Management, decided to buy.
"We went into the issue with a two-fold logic - first, we do
have the ability to settle locally," said Mamai. "Second, we
think the bond will start getting settled through Euroclear, and
then there will be decent upside."
"TELEPHONE LAW"
The issue was much smaller than Russia's previous Eurobond
issues in 2012 and 2013, each of which raised $7 billion.
Traders said it had traded on the secondary market on
Wednesday at a yield of 4.56 percent.
This was much higher than Russia's 2023 sovereign bond
issued in 2013, trading at a bid/ask yield of
3.92/3.86 percent.
Despite putting a positive spin on the issue, Russia was
clearly frustrated that many foreign buyers had stayed away.
Russia's VTB Capital was the sole organiser of the
placement, and Siluanov said Russia planned to bypass foreign
banks for future launches, following what he called "absurd"
pressure on Western organisations.
He bemoaned what he called "telephone law" - the practice,
more normally associated with Russia, in which government
officials apply informal pressure by making their wishes known
over the telephone.
"Our papers (bonds) aren't under any sanctions, but all the
same there has lately been active use of this kind of telephone
law in recommendations to investors," he said.
"You can't talk about free movement of capital ... if you
don't let your companies and banks earn money. It's absurd."
Siluanov said Russia was continuing to negotiate with
Euroclear and other settlement organisations.
"We hope that we will find a solution and will find ways to
refrain from attracting international banks in future for
issuing our bonds, and use our own issuance infrastructure, both
on the internal and external markets," he said.
(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Lidia Kelly, Claire
Milhench; writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Kevin Liffey)