LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - Russia's upcoming Eurobond issue
could still include a long-dated tranche, despite widening US
Treasury yields, and potentially be denominated in currencies
other than the US dollar, according to a source at the country's
finance ministry.
"We are quite flexible. We will look at a range of
maturities, from five- to 30-years," the source told IFR on
Thursday.
The finance ministry has received approval to issue up to
USD7bn in the international capital markets this year, but it
remains to be seen whether the sovereign will be able to raise
the full amount in one visit.
The source, who declined to give any indication on the
potential timing of the transaction, said Russia might also
consider issuing in different currencies.
"In our debt management strategy paper there is a provision
that [the issue] could be in different currencies, not only
dollars," the source said. Asked whether the country might
consider issuing in euros, the source said "we would not exclude
this opportunity."
While actual parameters for the issue will be defined
according to investor feedback and market conditions, the source
said that the sovereign was hoping to achieve better pricing
terms than its previous deal.
"All the parameters will be defined when entering the
market. Our goal in the capital markets is to find a more
favourable benchmark. We expect to have results not worse than
before."
The Russian Federation brought a jumbo USD7bn Eurobond issue
to the market in March 2012, comprising five-, 10- and 30-year
tenors priced at spreads of 230bp, 240bp and 250bp over US
Treasuries.
All three tranches are now trading at much tighter levels,
quoted at 142bp, 175bp and 198bp over on Thursday morning,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We will ask investors and see what their wishes are. The
general consideration is that we should put benchmark points on
the curve for Russian corporates to use as reference," the
source said.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy and
Julian Baker)