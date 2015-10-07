* Norilsk bond indicates investor interest in Russia

* Issuance unlikely to hit past high levels

* But other companies may try their luck

By Sujata Rao and Alexander Winning

LONDON/MOSCOW Oct 7 Mining firm Norilsk Nickel's success in selling Russia's first big foreign bond in nearly a year hints at some revival of investor interest towards the sanctions-hit and energy-sapped economy. But it's a trickle not a flood.

Including the $1 billion Norilsk bond, this year's Russian dollar bond issuance amounts to $1.35 billion, a far cry from the pre-2014 era when Russian firms were among the biggest bond sellers in emerging markets, borrowing $60 billion or more each year.

Those issuance levels are unlikely to be seen again unless commodity prices stabilise and the West removes the financial sanctions imposed on Russia for its role in Ukraine.

While the sanctions prevent investors from buying new securities from some of the biggest Russian names, such as VTB, Sberbank and Rosneft, non-sanctioned companies such as Norilsk have also felt the chill - mostly via higher borrowing costs.

But the Norilsk deal, along with a reduction of tension in Ukraine, may encourage other Russian names to try their luck on the bond markets - energy firm Gazprom met investors this week for a euro-denominated issue. But not everyone will succeed.

"Norilsk obviously timed their deal very well. The market is strong at the moment so they could do a drive-by deal as enough people knew the name and the sector," Steve Cook, co-head of emerging markets fixed income at Pinebridge Investments, said.

"But whether this has opened the flood gates for other Russian issuers, it remains to be seen. To say any Russian company from any sector could come to market would not be accurate."

Cook noted that dollar-earning companies such as Norilsk had benefited from the rouble's heavy depreciation, which has at least partly offset the fall in metals prices.

But companies from sectors such as utilities don't have that luxury. Lender Russian Standard is also in the process of restructuring two bonds, a sign that all is not well within the sector.

Investors seem positively inclined however. Norilsk ended up paying a 6.625 percent yield, rather than the 7 percent mooted when order books opened. Its new issue premium - the extra yield typically paid over existing securities - was 30-40 basis points, compared to 75 bps initially expected.

"There is a scarcity element to the name ... Also, considering the volatility around us Russian entities don't look so bad," said one bond fund manager who participated in the deal, citing the steep recent rise on developing countries' Eurobond yields.

In contrast, Russian sovereign dollar debt has provided double-digit returns, while the average yield premium investors demand to hold Russian corporate bonds has almost halved from January highs of around 975 bps on JPMorgan's CEMBI index .

Alexey Bulgakov, senior credit analyst at Sberbank CIB in Moscow, said many emerging market investors had cut allocations to Brazil and Indonesia, given worries about these economies.

"If your mandate is to invest in EM bonds, you cannot underweight both Russia and Brazil, they are two largest EM bond issuers," Bulgakov added.

NOT MUCH

Commerzbank strategist Apostolos Bantis predicts however that not more than $10 billion will be issued in 2015, even if conditions stay favourable. Until sanctions are relaxed he reckons most investors will remain wary of Russian risk.

Also, Russian companies have managed fine without borrowing - absolute debt has fallen around $100 billion in the past year, Bantis reckons.

Nor is the repayment schedule onerous. Russia's central bank estimates that stripping out intra-group payments, net external debt maturities from September until end-2015 amounted to $30 billion, with another $40 billion due next year.

And as Russia's economy contracts - it is estimated by to shrink almost 4 percent this year - most firms have been able to slash capital expenditure and use the cash to pay down debt.

Most Russian companies Reuters interviewed for this article, from diamond miner Alrosa to steel conglomerate NMLK, said they had no immediate plans for Eurobonds, citing desire to cut debt and reluctance to pay the high yields investors demand.

"Rates for Russian debt are so high that we don't want to raise financing with such rates," Pavel Tatyanin, chief financial officer of steel producer Evraz, told the Reuters Russia Investment summit last month.

Oil firm Lukoil would probably have no problem issuing bonds - unlike the sovereign it retains an investment grade credit rating. But it recently repaid convertible bonds worth $1.5 billion, and also cut net debt by $200 million this year. A source at the company said Lukoil was using its free cash flow to reduce debt levels. (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova in Moscow; Editing by Giles Elgood)