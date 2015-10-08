(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Norilsk bond indicates investor interest in Russia
* Issuance unlikely to hit past high levels
* But other companies may try their luck
By Sujata Rao and Alexander Winning
LONDON/MOSCOW, Oct 8 Mining firm Norilsk
Nickel's success in selling Russia's first big foreign bond in
nearly a year hints at some revival of investor interest towards
the sanctions-hit and energy-sapped economy. But it's a trickle
not a flood.
Including the $1 billion Norilsk bond, this year's Russian
dollar bond issuance amounts to $1.35 billion, a far cry from
the pre-2014 era when Russian firms were among the biggest bond
sellers in emerging markets, borrowing $60 billion or more each
year.
Those issuance levels are unlikely to be seen again unless
commodity prices stabilise and the West removes the financial
sanctions imposed on Russia for its role in Ukraine.
While the sanctions prevent investors from buying new
securities from some of the biggest Russian names, such as VTB,
Sberbank and Rosneft, non-sanctioned companies such as Norilsk
have also felt the chill - mostly via higher borrowing costs.
But the Norilsk deal, along with a reduction of tension in
Ukraine, may encourage other Russian names to try their luck on
the bond markets - energy firm Gazprom met investors this week
for a euro-denominated issue. But not everyone will succeed.
"Norilsk obviously timed their deal very well. The market is
strong at the moment so they could do a drive-by deal as enough
people knew the name and the sector," Steve Cook, co-head of
emerging markets fixed income at Pinebridge Investments, said.
"But whether this has opened the flood gates for other
Russian issuers, it remains to be seen. To say any Russian
company from any sector could come to market would not be
accurate."
Cook noted that dollar-earning companies such as Norilsk had
benefited from the rouble's heavy depreciation, which has at
least partly offset the fall in metals prices.
But companies from sectors such as utilities don't have that
luxury. Lender Russian Standard is also in the process of
restructuring two bonds, a sign that all is not well within the
sector.
Investors seem positively inclined however. Norilsk ended up
paying a 6.625 percent yield, rather than the 7 percent mooted
when order books opened. Its new issue premium - the extra yield
typically paid over existing securities - was 30-40 basis
points, compared to 75 bps initially expected.
"There is a scarcity element to the name ... Also,
considering the volatility around us Russian entities don't look
so bad," said one bond fund manager who participated in the
deal, citing the steep recent rise on developing countries'
Eurobond yields.
In contrast, Russian sovereign dollar debt has provided
double-digit returns, while the average yield premium investors
demand to hold Russian corporate bonds has almost halved from
January highs of around 975 bps on JPMorgan's CEMBI index
.
Alexey Bulgakov, senior credit analyst at Sberbank CIB in
Moscow, said many emerging market investors had cut allocations
to Brazil and Indonesia, given worries about these economies.
"If your mandate is to invest in EM bonds, you cannot
underweight both Russia and Brazil, they are two largest EM bond
issuers," Bulgakov added.
NOT MUCH
Commerzbank strategist Apostolos Bantis predicts however
that not more than $10 billion will be issued in 2015, even if
conditions stay favourable. Until sanctions are relaxed he
reckons most investors will remain wary of Russian risk.
Also, Russian companies have managed fine without borrowing
- absolute debt has fallen around $100 billion in the past year,
Bantis reckons.
Nor is the repayment schedule onerous. Russia's central bank
estimates that stripping out intra-group payments, net external
debt maturities from September until end-2015 amounted to $30
billion, with another $40 billion due next year.
And as Russia's economy contracts - it is estimated by to
shrink almost 4 percent this year - most firms have been able to
slash capital expenditure and use the cash to pay down debt.
Most Russian companies Reuters interviewed for this article,
from diamond miner Alrosa to steel conglomerate NMLK, said they
had no immediate plans for Eurobonds, citing desire to cut debt
and reluctance to pay the high yields investors demand.
"Rates for Russian debt are so high that we don't want to
raise financing with such rates," Pavel Tatyanin, chief
financial officer of steel producer Evraz, told the Reuters
Russia Investment summit last month.
Oil firm Lukoil would probably have no problem issuing bonds
- unlike the sovereign it retains an investment grade credit
rating. But it recently repaid convertible bonds worth $1.5
billion, and also cut net debt by $200 million this year. A
source at the company said Lukoil was using its free cash flow
to reduce debt levels.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Polina Devitt and
Editing by Giles Elgood)