MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian investors were cut off
and foreigners were given priority in Russia's sovereign
Eurobond top-up of $1.25 billion, Andrei Solovyov, head of debt
capital markets at VTB Capital, told Reuters.
The deal was solely arranged by VTB Capital, and asset
management investors bought around 51 percent of the issue, with
the rest split between hedge funds, pension funds, insurance
companies and others.
Asked if separate talks with Euroclear were needed for the
top-up, as Euroclear had not joined the first issue of $1.75
billion in May and had started serving it only in July, Solovyov
said that separate negotiations had been held and they were
fewer difficulties than in the first issue.
"We are very happy that investors took independent decisions
in this deal," he said when asked about possible pressure from
the United States. Russia's economy is under Western economic
sanctions due to Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Ralph Boulton)