MOSCOW May 24 Foreign investors bought around
$1.3 billion of the Eurobond that Russia placed on Tuesday, a
financial market source told Reuters.
Russia sold $1.75 billion of 10-year Eurobonds at a yield of
4.75 percent, sources earlier told Reuters. The source added
that $1.3 billion were bought by investors from Europe, the
United States and Asia.
The issue, managed by VTB Capital, the investment banking
unit of state-run VTB Group, was the first since the
West imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
