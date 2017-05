MOSCOW May 23 Russia's Finance Ministry confirmed on Monday that is was placing a Eurobond on foreign capital markets.

The ministry said earlier that Russia's VTB Capital was the lead arranger of the issue.

The ministry would not provide any more details. Two banking sources told Reuters that the finance ministry is offering a yield of between 4.65-4.90 percent for the 10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)