MOSCOW May 25 Russian Finance Ministry may tap international debt markets once again before the year-end, VTB bank Chief Executive Andrei Kostin was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Tuesday.

VTB Capital, the investment banking unit of VTB, was the sole arranger of Russian Eurobond issue, first since 2013, which raised $1.75 billion with the yield of 4.75 percent, in the middle range of an initial guidance. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)