MOSCOW, March 2 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) wants to take part in organising a Russian sovereign Eurobond issue this year and has responded to an invitation from the Russian Finance Ministry, a deputy chairman of the bank told Russia's RBC newspaper.

Russia invited 25 foreign and three domestic banks to bid to organise up to $3 billion in Eurobonds this year, in what would be its first foray into foreign debt markets since 2013.

But U.S. officials reportedly warned some U.S. banks that bidding for the deal would undermine sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine conflict.

On Tuesday Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said European banks have greater chances than U.S. ones of being among the organisers of the bond.

ICBC was one of four Chinese banks invited to organise the Eurobond. Sources told Reuters that German lender Deutsche Bank also responded to the Russian Finance Ministry to express interest in organising the issue. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)