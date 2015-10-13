MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian companies could place
several more Eurobonds before the end of the year as
international capital markets gradually thaw, a senior VTB
Capital banker said.
Commodities giants Gazprom and Norilsk Nickel
were the first Russian companies to place
benchmark-sized Eurobonds in 2015 in deals launched last week.
That stirred expectations that other Russian issues could
follow, after Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict
impeded access to international markets last year.
"The deals by Norilsk and Gazprom mean there is a strong
opportunity for other names to come to the market," said Andrey
Solovyev, global head of debt capital markets at VTB Capital.
"We could see a spillover effect as investors are very black and
white."
Western sanctions do not explicitly bar most Russian
companies from international debt markets, but the restrictions
have driven up the cost of borrowing because markets fear deals
with Russian firms could get caught up in further rounds of
sanctions.
VTB Capital is the investment banking arm of Russia's
second-largest bank VTB, which is under Western
sanctions.
Like other investment banks, its deal-making has dropped due
to the sanctions and an economic slowdown. It did not lead
either the Gazprom or Norilsk deals as the firms chose foreign
banks instead.
But Solovyev said VTB Capital was working closely with other
Russian exporters who were waiting for yields to fall and
that there could be two or three more Eurobond issues by the end
of the year.
He would not say how many issues there could be in 2016 but
said overseas funds had expressed their interest in buying
Russian risk at meetings with VTB Capital.
"Russian firms do not have a need to raise capital at any
cost," Solovyev said in an interview at VTB Capital's Russia
Calling investment forum. "They are watching the yields and when
they see them come down, they will issue."
Although yields on Russian Eurobonds have fallen from their
distressed heights at the start of the year, they remain above
levels from before the Ukraine-linked sanctions were introduced.
Alexander Sharabaika, chief financial officer at fertiliser
firm Phosagro, suggested current levels could still be
attractive for some issuers, however.
He expected to see another Russian Eurobond issue before the
end of the month: "Gazprom is a locomotive that others can
follow."
Phosagro itself does not plan to issue a Eurobond in the
short term, Sharabaika added.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Olga Popova; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)