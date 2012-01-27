LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Bankers have urged caution over
reports that Russia's finance ministry plans to tax coupon
payments on international bonds issued by the country's
corporates, with many arguing it should not disrupt the growing
pipeline of deals.
One debt capital markets banker believes the potential move
is political posturing by the Russian government, especially
with the presidential election a little more than a month away.
"It's difficult to know what's behind statements that come out
of Moscow at this stage of the political cycle," he said.
Another banker said there is no need for Russian borrowers
and investors to panic, as few details have been revealed about
the government's plans, such as the rate of any levy, though
Russia applies a 20% tax on corporate profits.
"It will probably take some time before the structure is
set, if at all," said the banker, adding that other issues that
need to be resolved include whether the tax would be applied
retrospectively or only on new issues, and if so, from what
starting point.
"I don't know if they can apply the tax retrospectively as
there would be a huge outcry," added the banker.
Russian companies have more than USD100bn of Eurobond debt
outstanding. In addition, several names are expected to tap the
market in the coming months, though bankers say they should not
be affected by the proposals.
Another banker said: "Given that 99% of all Russian
international bonds are in LPN format, it's outlandish to
suggest that it would generally result in an additional 20% tax
payment."
Almost all Russian corporates structure their Eurobonds as
loan participation notes (LPN) issued via SPVs set up in low-tax
jurisdictions.
The finance ministry has stated in a letter to federal tax
collectors, obtained by Reuters, that interest on Eurobonds
issued via these SPVs should be taxed at source in Russia. The
government is keen to stem capital flight after the country saw
net capital outflows of USD84bn last year.
If the proposals are implemented, then one option Russian
companies could consider is redeeming their bonds ahead of
schedule at face value, which could hit investors if the bonds
are trading higher. Oil company Transneft told Reuters that it
was considering repaying more than USD4bn of debt due to the
potential reform.
"In every document, one of the risk factors that's
highlighted is that an issuer could call a bond early if there's
a significant change in the tax structure," said a bank
official.
Another source said the change could spur issuance in the
domestic market. "It means a greater reliance on the local
markets to the extent that can, and there is
probably less likely to be issuance in the international capital
markets."
(Reporting by Sudip Roy (Additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin and Douglas Busvine); Editing by Philip Wright)