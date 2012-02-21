* Levy plans on bonds issued by Jan. 1, 2013 scrapped

* Bonds placed after 2013 taxed only on interest to SPVs in offshore jurisdictions

* Initial plans to collect levy caused furore among issuers

MOSCOW, Feb 21 Russia's finance ministry, pressured by borrowers and banks, said late on Monday that it is scrapping plans to collect tax on corporate Eurobonds placed by Jan. 1, 2013 and may apply only a partial levy to papers issued after that day.

Some of Russia's biggest corporate borrowers, including Russia's top gas producer Gazprom and its second largest state bank VTB, had been facing large bills in relation to existing bond programmes.

Oil pipeline monopoly Transneft had threatened to redeem over $4 billion bonds at par in response to the proposals outlined by officials in recent months.

"First, as regards interest income paid on Eurobonds issued prior to Jan. 1, 2013, we propose to fully release Russian borrowers from any obligations to withhold tax, i.e. from obligations to act as tax agents (including interest income that has already been paid to investors)," the ministry said in a statement.

Corporate Eurobonds issued after Jan. 1 of the next year will be taxed only on interest income received by an intermediary located in an offshore jurisdiction which has no double tax treaty with Russia, the ministry said.

Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov in a letter to tax officials at the end of last year advised that, by Russian law, companies issuing Eurobonds were obliged to pay 20 percent profits on interest at source.

The finance ministry had also insisted that payments to foreign debt holders through offshore units called special purpose vehicles (SPV) are taxable under the existing Russian law, but this tax has not been collected in the past.

Russian corporates, which have over $100 billion in Eurobonds outstanding, could face a back-tax bill for $600 million, Shatalov said earlier this month. (Writing by Lidia Kelly)