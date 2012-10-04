(Adds Severstal's deal volume)

MOSCOW Oct 4 Russian steelmaker Severstal raised $750 million via a 10-year Eurobond, pricing the deal at 5.90 percent yield, at the lower range of revised guidance, a banking source told Reuters.

State-controlled VTB also entered the market for a Eurobond of a benchmark size, setting initial guidance for the yield on its upcoming 10-year issue at around 7.25 percent, IFR said.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, has said that VTB aims to use proceeds to support its Tier 2 capital ratio.

Severstal managed to cut the final yield from 5.90-6.00 percent set earlier, which was also down from an initial level of around 6.125 percent, IFR said.

Russian borrowers have raised over $36 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than for the whole of last year, with investors' enthusiasm boosted by liquidity injections from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Earlier on Thursday a banking source told Reuters that Russian Standard Bank, a leader in Russian consumer lending, has placed subordinated bonds worth $350 million with a yield of 10.75 percent and a term of 5.5 years. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mark Potter)