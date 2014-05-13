(Adds quotes and context)
MOSCOW May 13 Russia will not tap the foreign
debt market this year, and domestic borrowing will be
significantly lower than planned, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei
Storchak said on Tuesday.
A planned $7 billion in foreign borrowing this year will
instead be covered by higher than expected budget revenues due
to a weaker rouble and strong oil prices, Storchak said.
"We're laying out the position that we won't go onto the
external debt market in the current year," he said.
"The level of the rouble and good prices for Russian exports
are beneficial for the budget. They give hope that the budget
will be fulfilled with a certain surplus or at least with a zero
deficit, which allows a reduction in the growth of government
debt."
The rouble has lost some 6 percent against the dollar this
year, boosting receipts from oil and gas taxes that account for
around half of federal budget revenues.
Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in February
that Russia may have a balanced budget this year although it has
pencilled in a 0.5 percent deficit.
However, Siluanov warned last month that it would unwise to
boost budget spending at a time when capital is flowing out of
the country.
He said that the finance ministry may borrow only 400
billion roubles ($11.5 billion) domestically in 2014 versus 800
billion roubles planned earlier.
Yields on Russia's Eurobonds surged after Russia asserted
its right to intervene militarily in Ukraine's political crisis,
peaking at 5.73 percent for the 2023 bond on
April 25.
They have since retreated, with the 2023 bond yielding 4.88
percent on Tuesday, but the country's potential cost of
borrowing is likely to remain volatile as the crisis continues
to unfold.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by
Catherine Evans)