UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - ABH Financial, the holding company of Alfa Bank Russia, has mandated Alfa Bank, Commerzbank and UBS for a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to a source.
ABH Financial is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.