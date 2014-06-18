LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - Gazprombank is poised to become the
first Russian state-owned issuer to borrow money in the
international bond markets since the political crisis with
Ukraine began in late February.
The lender has hired four banks to arrange investor meetings
in London, Paris and Frankfurt next Monday and Tuesday, ahead of
a potential benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond.
Gazprombank is expected to be the first of a trio of
Russia's leading state-owned financial institutions that could
issue in the bond markets before the summer break.
The country's biggest lender, Sberbank, has hired banks,
according to sources, while development bank VEB has sent a
request for proposals for a potential bond, said bankers.
Those two banks are also considering issuance in euros as
Russian borrowers play it safe for the time being and avoid the
US dollar market.
The first Russian bond deal since the Ukraine crisis
escalated was also in euros. ABH Financial, the holding company
of private lender Alfa-Bank, sold a 350m three-year bond
earlier this month. That deal generated 1.3bn of demand
suggesting investors in Europe, at least, remain keen to buy
Russian debt.
Gazprombank, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard
& Poor's and Fitch, has hired Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Gazprombank Financial Services and SG CIB to arrange the bond
offering.
The bank has one euro-denominated bond outstanding,
according to Tradeweb, a 1bn 2018 note that is trading at a
yield of 3.75%. That bond was sold last October and was
Gazprombank's first in euros in more than a decade.
Gazprombank is typically bracketed as a state-owned lender
even though its biggest shareholder is Gazfond, a non
state-owned pension fund, which holds a 47.4% stake. But
state-owned Gazprom owns 35.5%, VEB 10.2%, while 6.3% is a
combination of Treasury stock and retail ownership.
The last state-owned Russian issuer in the international
bond market was Russian Railways, which sold a 500m nine-year
note on February 27.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)