(Updates with Sberbank mandate details)
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - Sberbank and Gazprombank raced
Wednesday to become the first state-owned Russian bank to borrow
money in the international bond markets since the Ukraine crisis
erupted in February.
Both banks announced mandates for potential new Eurobond
offerings, though Sberbank appeared to steal a march on its
rival by planning investor meetings this week rather than next.
The fact that two state-owned lenders are eyeing a return to
market indicates investors may again be growing more comfortable
with Russian credit risk.
Sberbank, rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch, has
appointed Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank CIB
to manage its bond sale.
Gazprombank, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard
& Poor's and Fitch, has hired Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Gazprombank Financial Services and SG CIB for its deal.
Gazprombank meets investors in London, Paris and Frankfurt
on Monday and Tuesday ahead of a potential benchmark-sized
euro-denominated bond.
Sberbank will meet investors Thursday and Friday. That means
that Russia's biggest bank could issue its new bond early next
week, before Gazprombank has even concluded its meetings.
Bankers said Russian development bank VEB could also sell a
deal before the summer break after recently sending a request
for proposals for a potential bond.
It, too, is considering issuance in euros as Russian
borrowers play it safe for the time being and avoid the US
dollar market.
The first Russian bond deal since the Ukraine crisis
escalated was also in euros.
ABH Financial, the holding company of private lender
Alfa-Bank, sold a 350m three-year bond earlier this month. That
deal generated 1.3bn of demand, suggesting investors in Europe,
at least, remain keen to buy Russian debt.
Gazprombank has one euro-denominated bond outstanding,
according to Tradeweb, a 1bn 2018 note that is trading at a
yield of 3.75%. That bond was sold in October and was
Gazprombank's first in euros in more than a decade.
Sberbank has no euro bonds outstanding, according to
Tradeweb
Gazprombank is typically bracketed as a state-owned lender
even though its biggest shareholder is Gazfond, a non
state-owned pension fund that holds a 47.4% stake. But
state-owned Gazprom owns 35.5%, VEB 10.2%, while 6.3% is a
combination of Treasury stock and retail ownership.
The last state-owned Russian issuer in the international
bond market was Russian Railways, which sold a 500m nine-year
note on February 27.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Marc Carnegie)