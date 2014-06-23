LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Sberbank has opened order books on a new benchmark-sized due November 2019 euro-denominated bond at mid-high 200bp over mid-swaps.

The deal, rated Baa1 from Moody's and BBB from Fitch, will launch and price later on Monday.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank are the lead managers on the bond.

