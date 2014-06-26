LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Gazprombank has launched a 1bn five-year bond at a yield of 4%, according to a source.

The final yield is at the tight end of guidance of 4.125% area (plus or minus 12.5bp) and 37.5bp inside the initial marketing level of 4.375% area.

Demand for the bond is over 5bn. The trade will price later on Thursday.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, GPB-Financial Services and SG CIB are the lead managers.

Gazprombank is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Philip Wright)