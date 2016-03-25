BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
MOSCOW, March 25 Russia does not have any specific time frame in mind for a sovereign Eurobond issue so that "no one can hold us by the throat", a deputy finance minister said on Friday.
Sergei Storchak told journalists that Russia still planned to hold the bond issue and that its aim was to plant a flag as opposed to having a fiscal function. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.