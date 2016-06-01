MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's largest shipping company Sovkomflot plans to issue U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond to repay its existing debts, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sovkomflot has mandated Citi, J.P. Morgan, ING, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital to arrange the issue, according to the source. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)