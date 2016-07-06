BRIEF-Copa Holdings SA reports April ASM 1.87 bln, up 6.3 pct
* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for April 2017
MOSCOW, July 6 Russian agrochemical company EuroChem Group AG said on Wednesday it had acquired a controlling stake of 50 percent plus 1 share in Fertilizantes Tocantins, a leading fertilizer distribution company in Brazil. It did not disclose the size of the deal.
"The acquisition is in line with EuroChem's strategy to strengthen its presence in the fast growing Latin American fertilizer market," the Russian company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for April 2017
* McCoy Global Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid