MOSCOW Oct 5 EuroChem, Russia's top mineral
fertilizer producer, said on Friday it has filed a $800 million
claim with international chambers of commerce against Shaft
Sinkers for "failure to complete the construction of
the cage shaft".
EuroChem said it has filed the claim with the Swiss Chambers
of Commerce in Zurich and the International Chamber of Commerce
in Paris.
"The claim seeks compensation for the costs and substantial
lost profits incurred by EuroChem-VolgaKaliy due to the delay in
commencing potash production as a result of Shaft Sinkers'
failure to complete the construction of the cage shaft at the
Gremyachinskoe deposit," the company said in a statement.
The deposit is one of two greenfield potash projects
currently being developed by EuroChem in Russia.
Shaft Sinkers was not immediately available for comments.