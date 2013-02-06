(Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW Feb 6 Euroclear Bank will begin settling
trades in Russian treasury bonds on Thursday, implementing a
long-awaited overhaul to Moscow's market that it says could draw
$20 billion in foreign capital to Russia.
Belgium-based Euroclear and Russia's National Settlement
Depository said in a statement on Wednesday that settlement
would begin with over-the-counter trades. On-exchange deals
would follow in March and, later, corporate and municipal bonds.
Russia's $100 billion market for so-called OFZ treasury
bonds market has rallied hard over the past year on expectations
that Euroclear, the largest provider of cross-border settlement
services, would soon go live.
Final approval has, however, been subject to repeated
delays. The news comes as the Moscow Exchange, which controls
the National Settlement Depository, markets its own $500 million
initial public offering of shares.
Frederic Hannequart, chairman of Euroclear Bank, called the
launch of OFZ settlement a "milestone (that) marks a new era in
the ability of Russia to fund its growth and development through
the international capital markets.
"Industry experts are predicting new foreign capital flows
to Russia in the region of $20 billion," Hannequart said in the
statement.
The Russian Finance Ministry will hold two OFZ auctions on
Wednesday, for 20 billion roubles worth of new five-year paper
and 10 billion roubles in 15-year bonds
.
"The news will likely support today's auctions ...
especially given 100 billion roubles of OFZ redemption today,"
Dmitry Polevoy, an analyst at ING Bank in Moscow, wrote.
"Yet, we would still prefer to wait for the service to be
tested by real deals."
The rouble reacted positively to the news, with investors
rushing to rid of foreign currencies. At 0805 GMT, the rouble
stood at 34.74 versus the euro-dollar basket, firming
0.3 percent since the opening.
Upgrading market infrastructure - by creating a unified
depository and streamlining clearing and settlement - is a key
part of the Kremlin's long-term drive to transform Moscow into a
leading international financial centre.
Yet while progress has been made at a technical level,
Russia continues to suffer net capital outflows that, analysts
say, at least partly reflect the weak rule of law and endemic
corruption in the country.
(Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)