MOSCOW Jan 22 International settlement bank
Euroclear will begin settling Russian corporate and municipal
bonds from Jan. 30, it said on Wednesday in a joint statement
with Russia's National Settlement Depository.
Euroclear, based in Brussels, is the largest provider of
securities settlement services. It began settling Russian
domestic government bonds a year ago, easing access to the
market for many foreign investors, as part of government-backed
reforms aimed at liberalising Russian financial markets and
boosting liquidity.
Foreigners now hold around 25 percent in the $110 billion
OFZ domestic government bond market, up from just 4 percent two
years ago.
The latest agreement with Euroclear means similar settlement
procedures will also be used for the $150 billion corporate
rouble bond market and the $15 billion municipal bond market,
improving foreign investors' access.
Euroclear said in its statement that a similar service for
Russian equities is due for launch in the second half of 2014.
